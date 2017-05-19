Philippe Coutinho, Chelsea and Man City stars named in Brazil squad

ATACANTES: Taison, Douglas Costa, Diego Souza e Gabriel Jesus #FechadoComASeleção pic.twitter.com/PmJWdEygfd — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) May 19, 2017

Chelsea and Manchester City each have two representatives in the Brazil squad to face Australia and Argentina in their forthcoming friendlies.

The champions provide centre-back David Luiz and midfielder Willian, while City have Fernandinho and Gabriel Jesus involved.

Liverpool attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho is also included, but there is no place in the squad for his club-mate Roberto Firmino, who is currently injured but expected to be fit this weekend.

You can see the full squad picked by coach Tite in the graphics above.