Photo: Adam Lallana returns to Liverpool action at Watford

41: OFF THE BAR! Lallana slams a volley with his left boot that rattles the woodwork. What a goal that would have been. [0-0] pic.twitter.com/Z9P6fmynNI — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 1, 2017

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana has made his comeback from injury in this evening’s Premier League game against Watford at Vicarage Road.

But the good news that the England international has made his first appearance since March was tempered by the circumstances of his return.

Lallana was named among the substitutes and deemed not fit enough to start the game, but came off the bench as an early replacement for the injured Philippe Coutinho.

You can see Lallana in action in the photo above.