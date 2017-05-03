Photo: Ander Herrera cuddled by former team-mate

Me alegro de volver a verte, amigo. Suerte para lo que queda 👍⚽️ pic.twitter.com/jVXzstgnDp — Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) May 1, 2017

Manchester United might have only got a point from their game against Swansea City last weekend, but midfielder Ander Herrera got a bit more than that.

Herrera bagged a cuddle with Swans striker Fernando Llorente. The pair previously played together for Athletic Bilbao.

The United man posted a photo to Twitter showing the former team-mates walking side-by-side with Llorente’s arm around Herrera.

He wrote: “I was glad to see you, friend. Good luck for the rest of the season.”