Photo: Cesc Fabregas, Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi in the back of a car

Con dos grandes!!

Enhorabuena Anto y Sofi 🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/svI2Ua7XzQ — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) May 17, 2017

It looks like Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas had a big night last night.

The Blues star posted a photo showing him sitting in the back of a car with Barcelona duo Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. The former Barca player is still big mates with Messi.

A tweet accompanying the picture suggests that Fabregas was back in his homeland to help Messi’s partner Antonella Roccuzzo and Suarez’s wife Sofia launch a new business venture. Unfortunately, he also appears to have given out the wrong website address because, as far as we can tell, the brand is Sarkany, not Sarakany.