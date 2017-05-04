Photo: Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas’ 30th birthday cake

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas is celebrating his 30th birthday today.

The Spain international, who broke into the Arsenal first-team as a 16-year-old, is celebrating his milestone with his family.

He posted on Twitter to this evening to share a photo of him, his partner and their children gathered around a suitably big birthday cake. The heart-shaped cake bore the slogan: “Happy Birthday Daddy.”

Writing to his followers, the former Barcelona star said: “I don’t know how I got so blessed.”