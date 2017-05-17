Photo: Chelsea player out for dinner with Crystal Palace man

Chelsea’s Victor Moses is enjoying a night out with Crystal Palace midfielder Jason Puncheon.

Although a former Palace player himself, Moses had left Selhurst Park long before Puncheon’s arrival so that’s not the connection between the pair.

Perhaps the clue is the man sitting between them: sports marketing executive Duncan Ross. He is a vice-president of Wasserman, which represented both players in their most recent transfer (Puncheon’s move to Palace in 2014 and Moses’ loan switch to West Ham United in 2015).

Moses branded Puncheon and Ross his “boys”.