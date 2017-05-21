Photo: Chelsea skipper John Terry’s ceremonial substitution

Chelsea captain John Terry left the pitch in an orchestrated substitution today in his final game at Stamford Bridge and probably his last appearance for the Blues.

Terry, aged 36, was taken off 26 minutes into this afternoon’s victory over Sunderland.

Both sets of players gave the long-serving skipper a guard of honour as he left the pitch.

It emerged that the ceremonial was Terry’s own idea for how he wanted to end his career at the club. Head coach Antonio Conte went along with the plan given that the Blues were already champions and the Black Cats were already relegated.