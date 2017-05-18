Photo: Dele Alli gives his boots to a 96-year-old Spurs fan

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has shared a photo of a nice moment from the end of last Sunday’s win over Manchester United, which was the final game to be played at White Hart Lane.

The England international gave his boots to supporter Ken Stanley, aged 96, who has held a season ticket at the Lane for 88 years.

Alli said he hoped his footwear from the final game at the Lane would lad Ken’s many great memories of supporting Spurs.