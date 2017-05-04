Photo: Eric Bailly warming up ahead of Celta Vigo vs Man Utd

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly is fit to start this evening’s Europa League semi-final first leg against Celta Vigo.

You can see him warming up on the pitch at Balaidos in the build-up to the 8pm UK time kick-off in the photo above.

Bailly picked up an injury and limped out of the 1-1 draw against Swansea City last weekend, but has shaken off that problem to play from the start tonight.

He is one of the United players to have played at the stadium before, having previously played for Celta’s La Liga rivals Villarreal.