Photo: Eric Dier goes to see Liverpool fan Damian Lewis in The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia?

Look what footballing giant came to see my play last night. Promised they'll take Man U on Sunday. YNWA. pic.twitter.com/vnB5rPeg5t — Damian Lewis (@lewis_damian) May 10, 2017

We hear a lot about the things footballers get up to in their spare time. One thing that isn’t necessarily mentioned regularly is going to the theatre.

But Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eric Dier bucked the trend by taking in The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia? at the Theatre Royal Haymarket, in London’s West End, last night.

The play stars Homeland and Billions actor Damian Lewis. After the performance, he posed for a photo with Dier.

Writing on Twitter, Liverpool fan Lewis said the England international had promised his Spurs side would beat Manchester United this weekend.