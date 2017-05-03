Photo: Giant Celta shirt hung over merman sculpture for Man Utd’s visit

Celta Vigo are going all out for tomorrow’s Europa League semi-final first leg against Manchester United – even the local landmarks are kitted out in replica shirt.

The Merman (El Sireno) sculpture in Vigo city centre has had a giant Celta shirt draped over him in the build-up to the big match.

The striking fish-man is one of the city’s most prominent monuments. His double-pillared pedestal makes for a handy makeshift pair of legs beneath the enormous jersey.