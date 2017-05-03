Photo: Harry Kane meets Ed Sheeran

Great meeting @edsheeran before his show tonight. Shout out to Stu Kev Alex and Damien 😉 #COYS pic.twitter.com/2MPZDMP1Fr — Harry Kane (@HKane) May 2, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane got to hang out with pop star Ed Sheeran last night.

Sheeran was playing London’s O2 Arena and England international Kane was allowed backstage to meet him before the gig.

The Spurs star posed for a photo with his access all areas pass proudly on display on his checked shirt.

Kane has previously been photographed attending a Justin Bieber concert at the same venue and appears to have the musical taste of a teenage girl.

He wrote on Twitter to say it had been “great meeting” Sheeran.