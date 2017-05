Photo: Jesse Lingard wearing new Manchester United away kit

A post shared by Manchester United (@manchesterunited) on May 10, 2017 at 3:01am PDT

Manchester United academy product Jesse Lingard has donned the club’s new away kit.

The England international modelled the black change jersey for the 2017/18 season as he scowled in front of a brick wall. Gritty stuff.

Warrington-born Lingard has previously shared photos of himself wearing United kits growing up. The kit that provided the inspiration for this shirt – the 1992/93 away kit – was not one of those worn by Lingard: the 24-year-old was born midway through that season.