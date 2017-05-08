Photo: Leaked image of Man Utd 2017/18 away shirt

A photograph purporting to show Manchester United’s away shirt for the 2017/18 season has surfaced online.

If it proves to be the real deal, United will be returning to a black away kit next term.

Black has been favoured as a colour for the third kit in recent years and was last used for the United away kit in 2009/10.

But is was also used in the Champions League and Premier League double-winning season of 2007/08, so the new kit could be a nod to the 10th anniversary of those achievements.

United also wore black away kits between 1993 and 1995 and between 2003 and 2005.