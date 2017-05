Photo: Liverpool first teamer coaching at the academy

Great day at the academy today !!! Thanks all the coaches for helping me with the badge . #theliverpoolway A post shared by Lucas Leiva (@leivalucas) on May 10, 2017 at 3:06pm PDT

Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva has been busy this week.

In addition to finding himself with an unexpectedly prominent role in the side during the latter stages of the season, the Brazilian has also been doing some coaching.

Lucas is currently working towards his badges and has been at the Reds’ academy to get some coaching experience under his belt. He posted a photo to Instagram yesterday evening of him lineup with some of the academy coaching staff.