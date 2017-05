Photo: Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher’s son signs for Wigan

Proud of you son well done ⚽️ A post shared by Jamie Carragher (@23_carra) on May 4, 2017 at 12:30pm PDT

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has shared a photo showing his son signing for Wigan Athletic.

James Carragher has put pen to paper on a youth contract at the DW Stadium. He previously represented the Reds’ youth teams since 2011, but has now been offered and accepted terms with the Latics.

Writing on Instagram, Carragher Snr declared himself proud of his son.

The teenage Carragher will not hope to follow his dad into the professional game.