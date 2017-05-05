Photo: Man Utd fly home from Spain after beating Celta Vigo

Good win!! Ready for the next step! 💪 Back to manchester pic.twitter.com/2pHSqiBSO6 — Matteo Darmian (@DarmianOfficial) May 4, 2017

Manchester United’s players are back in the UK after last night’s Europa League semi-final first leg against Celta Vigo.

It was mission accomplished in Spain, with United returning home with a win and an away win thanks to Marcus Rashford’s brilliant free-kick.

Left-back Matteo Darmian took a photo on the plane showing him and some of his team-mates on the flight back to Manchester.

Right-back Antonio Valencia and centre-back Eric Bailly also feature in the defence-heavy picture.