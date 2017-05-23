Photo: Man Utd players hold a minute’s silence in memory of bomb victims

Manchester United’s players held a minute’s silence at their Carrington training ground this morning in memory of the victims of last night’s bomb attack on the Manchester Arena.

An explosion at the end of an Ariana Grande concert at the venue killed 22 people and injured scores of others.

United’s players, who are preparing for tomorrow’s Europa League final clash with Ajax in Stockholm, gathered in a circle at the start of their training session this morning for a period of reflection.