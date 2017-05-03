Photo: Man Utd stars on their flight to Vigo

Manchester United’s players posed for a selfie on board their flight to Spain for tomorrow’s Europa League semi-final first leg against Celta Vigo.

Returning to his homeland, goalkeeper David De Gea was responsible for taking the picture and posted it to his Twitter account.

He was joined by team-mates Paul Pogba, Matteo Darmian and Henrikh Mkhitaryan for the photo. There is a guest appearance from Antonio Valencia’s furrowed brow, which can be seen on the row behind.

De Gea wrote: “Vigo, here we go! Vamos para allá.”