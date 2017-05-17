Photo: Man Utd warm up ahead of Southampton game

Manchester United’s players have been warming up on the pitch at St Mary’s as they prepare to take on Southampton in their penultimate Premier League game of the season.

With a top-four finish beyond them, there is little to play for, but Jose Mourinho’s side will want to build some momentum ahead of the Europa League final against Ajax in Stockholm in a week’s time.

You can see captain Wayne Rooney and defender Phil Jones leading the starting XI through some warm-up drills in the photo above.