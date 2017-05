Photo: Man Utd winger bottle feeds a lion

You know that the end of the season is definitely upon us when photos of Premier League stars in close proximity to dangerous animals start emerging on social media.

First of the mark this summer is Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj. He has been forced to hit the bottle to get over his relegation with loan club Sunderland – and he promptly inserted the bottle into the mouth of a nearby lion, as you can see in the photo above.