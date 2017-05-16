Photo: Man Utd’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic travels on private jet with AC Milan man

Con il bomber si viaggia comodi e spaziosi…#backhome ✈️ @iamzlatanibrahimovic A post shared by Ignazio Abate (@ignaskip) on May 16, 2017 at 5:39am PDT

Injured Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is on his way back from the USA.

The Swedish veteran travelled to Pittsburgh last month to undergo surgery on his knee ligament injury, and has been in the States recovering after the operation ever since.

But he is now fit to fly home, as this photo posted to the Instagram account of his former AC Milan team-mate Ignazio Abate shows. The pair of travelling in comfort, with Zlatan resting his injured leg by lying down.

Abate wrote: “With Il Bomber travelling is comfortable and spacious … #backhome.”

It is not clear where home is. Abate, Milan’s vice-captain, is out for the rest of the season, but the duo could be heading for Italy.