Photo: Mesut Ozil plays Arsenal vs Germany on PES

.@officialpes 2017 gaming session ⚽ @Arsenal vs. @DFB_Team #OzilVsÖzil #Sundayevening pic.twitter.com/FYl6xw6Cyy
— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) May 14, 2017
Arsenal star Mesut Ozil enjoyed a relaxing Sunday evening after Saturday’s Premier League win at Stoke City.
The Germany international played some video games, specifically PES 2017 on PlayStation. He shared a photo of him playing a little match that he billed as #OzilVsÖzil.
That’s right: Arsenal vs Germany, with Ozil playing for both teams. Presumably it was the Ozil who is playing for Germany upon whom the real-life Ozil bestowed the umlaut in his hashtag.