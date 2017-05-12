Photo: NFL rookie Takkarist McKinley signs his contract wearing Man Utd jacket

Extremely blessed to be able to sign my first NFL contract and be apart of the Atlanta falcons organization and the brotherhood🙏🏿 #riseup pic.twitter.com/HXipx4zEa3 — Takkarist McKinley (@Takk) May 12, 2017

Atlanta Falcons new boy Takkarist McKinley has put pen to paper on his contract with the NFL franchise – and he wore a Manchester United jacket for the occasion.

The California native was a first-round draft pick for the Falcons last month. Overnight the defensive end from UCLA put his signature on the contract he had earned upon being drafted.

But it was his choice of wardrobe that grabbed most attention. The 21-year-old was wearing a United tracksuit top.