Photo: Philippe Coutinho’s Porsche vandalised at Anfield

Alla cerimonia dei Premi di fine stagione del Liverpool, Coutinho si è ritrovato il finestrino della sua Porsche DISTRUTTO! pic.twitter.com/T1qoUXPKdy
— calciomercato.it (@calciomercatoit) May 10, 2017
Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho’s car was attacked while he attended the club’s end-of-season awards night on Tuesday evening.
The Brazilian international’s £50,000 was targeted while it was parked at Anfield during the awards ceremony.
The driver’s window of the vehicle was smashed. Police were called to the stadium and are now investigating the act of vandalism.
A photographer who was at the ground to photograph the squad arriving for the awards evening told the Daily Mail a man approached the secure car park used by the players, threw a rock at the car and ran away.