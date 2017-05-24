Photo: Spurs players out for dinner in Hong Kong

Tottenham Hotspur’s players have been out for dinner in Hong Kong this evening.

The north Londoners face local side FC Kitchee in a post-season friendly on Friday. Ahead of that, Mauricio Pochettino’s squad has had the opportunity to sample some local delicacies.

Centre-back Toby Alderweireld posted a photo on Twitter showing a large group of players dining together. Christian Eriksen, Eric Dier and Hugo Lloris are among those pictured.

Hong Kong is seven hours ahead of the UK, so dinner time has been and gone for the tourists.