Photo: Tottenham’s Eric Dier gets stuck into a pizza minutes after the final whistle at Hull

Familia ❤️ Thanks for all your endless support this season! 😘 A post shared by Eric Dier (@ericdier15) on May 21, 2017 at 12:49pm PDT

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eric Dier wasted no time in indulging in a post-season snack.

Minutes after Spurs ended their season with a 1-7 win at Hull City, Dier was photographed cradling a pizza box and with a slice in hand in the away dressing room at the KCOM Stadium.

But the photo is taken at too great a distant to determine the toppings.

In an accompanying caption, the England international branded his team-mates “familia” – so maybe a few of them got a slice, too.