Photo: Tottenham’s Mauricio Pochettino named manager of the month for April

Mauricio Pochettino named @premierleague manager of the month for April! — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 12, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino has been named Premier League manager of the month for April.

The Argentine boss was photographed posing with his trophy at the north London club’s Hotspur Way training ground.

Pochettino guided his side to a perfect, packed month. Spurs played six Premier League games and won all six.

They started with a 0-2 away win at Burnley, and then beat Swansea City 1-3 at the Liberty Stadium, recorded consecutive 4-0 home wins over Watford and Bournemouth, won 0-1 at Crystal Palace, and put a cherry on the cake with a 2-0 win over Arsenal in the north London derby.