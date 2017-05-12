Photo and Video: Heung-min Son named Premier League player of the month for April

Posted by - May 12, 2017 - All News, Football videos, Photos, Premier League, Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur forward Heung-min Son has won the Premier League player of the month award for April.

The South Korea international, aged 24, scored five goals and bagged an assist in a perfect month for Spurs. That means he had a hand in six of the 16 goals scored as Mauricio Pochettino’s team won all six of their fixtures.

He also scored more Premier League goals in April than he managed in the whole of last season.

Here’s a reminder of what he did to deserve the award in video form…