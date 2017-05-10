Photo and Video: Trent Alexander-Arnold named Liverpool young player of the season

Liverpool starlet Trent Alexander-Arnold has won the club’s young player of the season award.

The 18-year-old received the award at the club’s end of season ceremony, which took place last night.

Alexander-Arnold has broken into Jurgen Klopp’s first-team squad this season, making 12 appearances, including seven Premier League games.

His highlight of the season was probably an impressive showing on his full Premier League debut in the 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford in January.