Photo and Video: Trent Alexander-Arnold named Liverpool young player of the season

A memorable season for this young man. 👏#LFCPlayersAwards pic.twitter.com/VQGfLue50K
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 9, 2017
Liverpool starlet Trent Alexander-Arnold has won the club’s young player of the season award.
The 18-year-old received the award at the club’s end of season ceremony, which took place last night.
Alexander-Arnold has broken into Jurgen Klopp’s first-team squad this season, making 12 appearances, including seven Premier League games.
His highlight of the season was probably an impressive showing on his full Premier League debut in the 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford in January.
Trent Alexander-Arnold, proud to be our Young Player of the Season. 👏#LFCPlayersAwards pic.twitter.com/uTIOempwdA
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 9, 2017
Made up to have won this award! Thanks everyone for the support😁💪🔴 pic.twitter.com/zo02dbdkM7
— Trent Arnold (@trentaa98) May 9, 2017