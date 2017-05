Photo: Zlatan Ibrahimovic with his knee strapped

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been photographed in public for the first time since undergoing knee surgery.

The Swedish star was pictured at the Senti restaurant in Pittsburgh, where the operation was performed. He posed for a photo with the chef.

Ibrahimovic can be seen wearing heavy strapping and support around his right knee, which sustained serious ligament damage after being hyperextended during the Europa League game against Anderlecht at Old Trafford.