Photos: Adrian’s excellent save with his foot from Harry Kane’s shot

This is how close we came to an opener. 0-0 on 32 mins. #COYS pic.twitter.com/nITMf7Nrww — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 5, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur have struggled to make much headway against West Ham United at the London Stadium so far this evening.

Their best chance of the first half-hour came when Toby Alderweireld’s clipped ball forward was nodded down by Heung-min Son for Harry Kane to fire at goal.

Hammers keeper Adrian spilled his powerful shot, but made amends when Kane got a second bit of the cherry. Moving to his right, the Spaniard manage to stick out his left leg to the left to divert Kane’s toe-poke over his crossbar.