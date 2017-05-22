Photos: Ajax’s final training session in Amsterdam before they face Man Utd

Last training session on Dutch grounds!
And then… #UELfinal #ajaman pic.twitter.com/R7LapOZsCt
— AFC Ajax (English) (@AFCAjax_EN) May 22, 2017
Ajax’s players took part in a final training session on homesoil this afternoon before Wednesday’s Europa League final clash with Manchester United.
The Dutch side trained at their usual base in Amsterdam on Monday. The next time Peter Bosz’s squad train together will be in Sweden, where the final is being played.
You can see a selection of photos above showing Ajax’s final Dutch training session before they face United in Stockholm.
Davy Klaassen shared a photo of himself heading out for what he dubbed the final preparations.
Final preparations in Amsterdam for the big day ⚽️ #UEL #Final #Stockholm pic.twitter.com/mDd6AielrY
— Davy Klaassen (@DavyKlaassen) May 22, 2017