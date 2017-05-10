Photos: Arsenal training ahead of Southampton game

Arsenal’s players took part in a final training session at their London Colney training ground yesterday ahead of tonight’s Premier League game against Southampton.

The Gunners face the Saints at St Mary’s this evening. A win would take them above Manchester United to fifth in the table and keep alive their slim hopes of Champions League qualification.

You can see photos of Arsene Wenger’s squad in action on the training pitch yesterday above and below.

