Photos: Arsenal’s final training session ahead of Man Utd game

Far from the result we wanted! But still a lot to play for! #coys — Christian Eriksen (@ChrisEriksen8) May 6, 2017

Arsenal have completed their final training session before tomorrow’s Premier League encounter with Manchester United.

The Gunners were in action on their London Colney training ground earlier today as they prepare to welcome the Red Devils to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Arsene Wenger’s side will be looking to bounce back from the defeat they suffered in the north London derby a week ago.

Alexis Sanchez was throwing himself around during a game of keep-ball. And Granit Xhaka was putting in the yards despite Wenger having ruled him out of the United game due to injury.

F O C U S E D #COYG pic.twitter.com/EVoUzQ1Y0l — Nacho Monreal (@_nachomonreal) May 6, 2017

