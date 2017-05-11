Photos: Chelsea train at Stamford Bridge ahead of West Brom game

We need to do another step. It won't be easy. Are you with us? #ComeonChelsea ⚽️🔵 pic.twitter.com/wXXWz8gHrn — David Luiz (@DavidLuiz_4) May 11, 2017

Chelsea can become Premier League champions for a second time in three seasons if they beat West Bromwich Albion tomorrow.

Ahead of the potentially decisive trip to the Hawthorns, head coach Antonio Conte had his side at Stamford Bridge for a final training session on Thursday.

The Blues abandoned their usual Cobham training ground to work in the stadium today. You can see photos of the players in action at the empty Bridge above and below.

Training at the Bridge today! ⚽️🔵 pic.twitter.com/PpBn4YvTTb — Asmir Begovic (@asmir1) May 11, 2017