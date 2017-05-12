Photos: Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen model special shirt and jackets for Man Utd game

Tottenham Hotspur midfielders Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen have been modelling the home shirt and walk-out jacket that the squad will wear for Sunday’s Premier League game against Manchester United.

The match is the final game to be played at White Hart Lane and Mauricio Pochettino’s side will don the commemorative gear to mark the occasion. Both are embroidered with the names of both teams and the date of the game, while the jacket also has a special The Lane crest on the back.

You can see the shirts being printed in the video below.