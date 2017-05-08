Photos: Was Diego Costa waving goodbye to Chelsea fans?

Chelsea striker Diego Costa was on target in this evening’s win over Middlesbrough – but did he also give the clearest signal yet that he will be leaving this summer?

The Spain international has been strongly linked with a summer move to the Chinese Super League and, after opening the scoring against Boro, appeared to wave to the Stamford Bridge crowd.

Was this a fond farewell from a player on the verge of firing the Blues to a second title in three years or had he just spotted a familiar face in the stands?