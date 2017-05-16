Photos: John Terry scores for Chelsea vs Watford

Chelsea captain John Terry opened the scoring for the champions in their victory over Watford last night.
Making his first Premier League start since September, Terry grabbed an early opener to score his first goal of the season. That maintains his record of having scored in every Premier League season since 2000/01.
The 36-year-old did then offer a reminder of why he has not been a regular starter for Antonio Conte’s title-winning side by gifting the Hornets an equaliser.
It's been an eventful half for John Terry but @ChelseaFC lead live on Sky Sports 1 HD or follow in-game clips here: https://t.co/hUQvITeiKB pic.twitter.com/fnqPO3gAWT
— Sky Sports MNF ⚽️ (@SkySportsMNF) May 15, 2017