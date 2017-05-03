Photos: Liverpool training ahead of Southampton game

Liverpool started their preparations for Sunday’s game against Southampton at their Melwood training ground today.

After their Monday night victory over Watford at Vicarage Road, it was back to work for Jurgen Klopp’s squad on Wednesday as they turn their attention to the clash with the Saints at Anfield.

Klopp took an active part in the session.

But there was also time for him and the players to relax on the turf and enjoy the Merseyside sunshine.