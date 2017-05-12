Photos: Liverpool training ahead of West Ham game

Liverpool’s players have been training at Melwood today as they prepare for this weekend’s Premier League game against West Ham United.

The Reds travel to the London Stadium to face the Hammers on Sunday afternoon. Ahead of that, there was time for some work on the ground on Friday afternoon.

Manager Jurgen Klopp told reporters earlier in the day that Roberto Firmino was struggling with a muscle injury and would be able to train on Saturday at the earliest, but he was snapped on the training pitch today.