Photos: Liverpool training for Southampton game

Liverpool have been training at their Melwood training ground today as they step up the preparations for Sunday’s Premier League clash with Southampton.
Philippe Coutinho has shaken off the injury that forced him off during the victory over Watford last time out. The club’s newly crowned player of the month looked to be in celebratory mood.
Midfielder Adam Lallana and right-back Nathaniel Clyne will be among the Reds facing their former side when the Saints visit Anfield.
Getting set for Southampton! 💪
Klopp on @LucasLeiva87: "Three assists in his last five games… He is in a good moment and is very important for us."
Klopp on facing Southampton: "We have a good idea of how they will play. That's a good thing in preparation for the game."
