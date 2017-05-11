Photos: Man Utd arrive to play Celta Vigo

Manchester United’s players have arrived at Old Trafford ahead of this evening’s Europa League semi-final second leg against Celta Vigo.

The Red Devils have a 1-0 advantage – and a crucial away goal – from the first leg in Spain a week ago.

Teenage striker Marcus Rashford, the man who scored that goal with a spectacular free-kick, was among those photographed arriving at the stadium and making his way down the tunnel towards the home dressing room to prepare for tonight’s kick-off.