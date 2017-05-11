Photos: Man Utd celebrate Marouane Fellaini’s goal vs Celta Vigo

Manchester United broke the deadlock in this evening’s Europa League semi-final second leg against Celta Vigo when midfielder Marouane Fellaini headed in Marcus Rashford’s deep cross to the back post.

These were the scenes that followed the goal as Fellaini and his United team-mates celebrated taking a 2-0 lead on aggregate.

Right-back Antonio Valencia, who is captaining the team at Old Trafford tonight, was first on the scene to congratulate Fellaini. Given that the Belgian had been in splendid isolation when Rashford’s cross arrived, it took a little while for his colleagues to arrive.