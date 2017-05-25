Photos: Man Utd fly home from Stockholm with the Europa League trophy

Last night's journey home… with an extra-special piece of hand luggage. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/IawPGHxz9U — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 25, 2017

Manchester United have published photos of their journey home from Stockholm after last night’s Europa League triumph.

The Red Devils flew back to the UK in a private jet after their 2-0 victory over Ajax. And, in their own words, they had an extra-special piece of hand luggage with them for the trip.

Manager Jose Mourinho, goalkeeper David De Gea and goalscorers Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan were all pictured clutching the silverware during the flight home.