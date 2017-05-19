Photos: Man Utd players at their end of season awards

Manchester United’s players were out in force at their end of season award ceremony last night.

Ander Herrera was named Player of the Year, Antonio Valencia won Players’ Player of the Year, Henrikh Mkhitaryan won Goal of the Season, Axel Tuanzebe won Reserve Player of the Year and Angel Gomes won Youth Player of the Year.

Here are a selection of photos from yesterday evening’s event. Soak up those familiar face, United fans, because it is unlikely you will be seeing many of them against Crystal Palace on Sunday.