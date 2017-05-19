Photos: Man Utd players at their end of season awards

Manchester United’s players were out in force at their end of season award ceremony last night.

Ander Herrera was named Player of the Year, Antonio Valencia won Players’ Player of the Year, Henrikh Mkhitaryan won Goal of the Season, Axel Tuanzebe won Reserve Player of the Year and Angel Gomes won Youth Player of the Year.

Here are a selection of photos from yesterday evening’s event. Soak up those familiar face, United fans, because it is unlikely you will be seeing many of them against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

You've voted @AnderHerrera the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year for 2016/17 – well deserved! #MUFCPOTY pic.twitter.com/N1GgE6a8TG — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 18, 2017

Honoured to win this award ⚽️ #MUFCPOTY Goal of the season @vancole9 pic.twitter.com/tlcN8807VI — Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) May 18, 2017

Great night tonight alot of money raised for charity! Congratulations to the lads on winning your awards @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/JoAo7wbZNl — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) May 18, 2017