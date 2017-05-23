Photos: Man Utd players on the pitch at the Friends Arena

The #MUFC players and staff at the Friends Arena in Stockholm. pic.twitter.com/q3jQTvhZl6 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 23, 2017

Manchester United’s players have had their first chance to inspect the pitch at the Friends Arena, in Stockholm, ahead of tomorrow’s Europa League final clash with Dutch giants Ajax.

With the suicide bomb attack in Manchester last night having cast a long shadow over United’s preparations for the game, they have now arrived in Sweden and got to the stadium around an hour ago.

Captain Wayne Rooney, midfielder Michael Carrick and defender Phil Jones were among those taking in their surroundings.