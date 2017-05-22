Photos: Man Utd stars get fitted for Europa League final suits

Our Europa League final suit fitting – dressed for the part thanks to @paulsmithdesign! #asuittotravelin https://t.co/5Q5zO7mJVB pic.twitter.com/uVKyAHfCM4 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 22, 2017

Manchester United’s players have been for suit fittings to day as they prepare for Wednesday’s Europa League final against Ajax in Stockholm.

The Red Devils will be looking suitably sharp for the biggest game of their season. They will be travelling to the stadium in Paul Smith suits.

Daley Blind, who goes up against his former club, veteran midfielder Michael Carrick and young striker Marcus Rashford were all photographed trying on their suits at the fitting.

Hopefully Jesse Lingard will opt for one or two more layers next time he wears his suit.