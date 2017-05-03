Photos: Man Utd training ahead of Celta Vigo game

#UEL preparations at a sunny Aon Training Complex! ☀️ pic.twitter.com/YpOzGlkqWB — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 3, 2017

Manchester United’s players have been training at their Carrington base today as they prepare to face Celta Vigo in their Europa League semi-final.

Manager Jose Mourinho and his squad are due to fly to Spain later today for their first leg tie. Ahead of the trip, there was time for one final training session on home soil this morning.

You can see a couple of photos of United on the training pitch this morning above.