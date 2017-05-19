Photos: Man Utd training ahead of Crystal Palace game

Good vibes ahead of training! 😀 pic.twitter.com/CMH49A1U6C — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 19, 2017

Manchester United’s players have been training at their Carrington base today as they prepare to face Crystal Palace on Sunday.

How many of the familiar faces in the photos put in appearance against the Eagles in the final Premier League game of the season remains to be seen. Manager Jose Mourinho has already indicated that he will field a second-string team in order to keep his starters fresh for the Europa League final on Wednesday evening.

Putting the work in at the Aon Training Complex… pic.twitter.com/CkUHN662iw — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 19, 2017